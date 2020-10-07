Company: Wildway

Website: www.wildwayoflife.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: A new season means new seasonal grain-free granola offerings from Wildway, a San Antonio-based natural food company. Fan-favorite Gingerbread that originally rolled out in 2017 will be available starting today alongside the company’s latest creations—Pumpkin Spice Latte and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark—and last through the holiday season. Like the rest of Wildway’s We Rise collection, which is centered around giving back to the community, all three flavors will have 10 percent of sales donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to aid in conservation efforts surrounding wildlife, habitat, and natural resources.

“We’re entering a season that is all about giving, so it’s only fitting that we release flavors that do the same, especially supporting an organization like Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation that aligns so well with our own core beliefs,” said Wildway co-founder and CEO Kelli Koehler. "Gingerbread, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark granola feature classic holiday flavors and tastes that won’t leave you having to bring out the stretchy pants. Plus, these flavors are fantastic on their own and can be used in all sorts of recipes- from breakfast to dessert to keep you eating healthy and happy at every meal."

All three flavors can be purchased on the Wildway website. Gingerbread granola will also be available on Amazon.