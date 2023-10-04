Chomps, a minority-, family-owned and -operated healthy snack brand, is announcing the launch of two new varieties of its mini sticks, referred to as Chomplings. The new products, Chomplings Sea Salt Beef and Chomplings Jalapeno Beef, are now available for purchase online through chomps.com and Amazon, with more retailers to follow.

Leaning into its fan favorites, Chomps has expanded its line of Chomplings with existing flavor profiles that consumers are familiar with. Chomps' Jalapeno Beef is its second-best-selling SKU on Chomps.com, falling just behind Original Beef. The second new Chomplings flavor, Sea Salt Beef, has been quickly rising in the ranks as a favorite flavor, and it happens to be AIP-friendly, which provides more options and further supports those with autoimmune sensitivities. These snack sticks are packed with four grams of protein. Both new SKUs are available for purchase online for $28 for a 24-pack. Also available in Original Turkey, Original Beef, and Italian Beef, the growing selection of convenient Chomplings helps to reinforce the brand's mission of fueling its community with accessible, sustainable, real food that doesn't compromise on taste.

"Our Jalapeño Beef and Sea Salt Beef are already so loved by our community of Chompians, so expanding these flavors into our line of Chomplings was an easy decision," said Chomps' Co-founder and Co-CEO, Pete Maldonado. "Chomplings have been in high demand since their debut, and we're so excited to continue growing our SKUs in the mini-sized category."

Chomps sticks are available in 1.15 ounces, compared to .5-ounce Chomplings minis. Chomplings are now available in five flavor combinations, and Chomps full-size sticks are available in 10 unique varieties which include Original Beef, Jalapeno Beef, Sea Salt Beef, Italian Style Beef, Taco Beef, Habanero Beef, Original Turkey, Pepperoni Turkey, Jalapeno Turkey, and Salt and Pepper Venison. Chomps' snacks are high-quality, lean protein with low-to-no carbs, zero sugar or harmful ingredients, and are free from the top nine food allergens. All Chomps' farmers raise animals humanely and in facilities regularly audited to certify all animal welfare guidelines. For more information or to find a nearby retail location, visit here.

