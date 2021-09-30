Company: Cibo Vita

Website: naturesgarden.net

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99 (cherries: $11.99)

Product Snapshot: Cibo Vita is pleased to announce the launch of its Nature’s Garden line of Probiotic-enhanced dried fruits.

To follow on the huge success of its award-winning Probiotic Apricots, Nature’s Garden is expanding the Probiotic-enhanced dried fruit line to include:

Mixed Berries

Tart Cherries

Raisins

Cranberries

Dates

Prunes

This innovative dried fruit line is enhanced with 5 billion live cultures using a patented micro-encapsulation system featuring S.Boulardii and L. Rhamnosus probiotics, clinically shown to improve digestive well-being and restore the balance of healthy bacteria to the gut, without impacting the plumpness or flavor. There is an enormous amount of scientific proof around the importance of gut health and its link to overall wellness. Researchers believe that many triggers for wellness begin with a healthy microbiome in the gut, where 70 percent of one’s immunity is housed. Many consumers are experiencing "pill-fatigue" due to all the supplements that they feel they need to stay healthy in their quest for preventative health. They are looking for ways to get their nutritional and dietary supplement needs through their food. Probiotic-enhanced dried fruits are a great, natural option to help them on their journey to self-care.

The Apricots are sold in a 40 oz size, Tart Cherries in a 20 oz size and Dates, Prunes, Cranberries, Raisins, and Mixed Berries are sold in 12 oz sizes. The products contain between 100-140 calories, and up to 3 grams of fiber, per serving. They contain no fat, cholesterol, sodium, or added sugar.