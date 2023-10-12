Coming out of Expo East, Rudi’s Bakery, known for its organic and gluten free bread, announced its expansion into the freezer section with three new innovations coming to market in late 2023 and early 2024. Additionally, the brand unveiled Justin Gold of Justin’s Peanut Butter as its new chief innovation and strategy officer.

With Gold at the helm of innovation, Rudi’s will be delighting consumers with better-for-you versions of their favorite comfort foods, starting with Texas Toast, which will launch exclusively at Whole Foods in October. Next year, the brand will bolster its frozen offerings with the introduction of Breakfast Sandwiches and Sandos, its take on a healthier PB&J, which will also be available nut-free.

“We’re super excited to enter the freezer section and do for frozen food offerings what we did for small batch organic breads 50 years ago," says Jane Miller, CEO, Rudi's. "When we looked at where Rudi’s could expand our brand and remain true to our mission, this was a natural step. Introducing Texas Toast, Breakfast Sandwiches and Sandos will allow us to take advantage of an amazing opportunity to deliver high quality products to an expanded customer base. And I am thrilled to announce that Justin Gold, the founder of Justin's (acquired by Hormel in 2016), has joined the Rudi's team and will be bringing even more innovation to the freezer in his role as chief innovation and strategy officer.”