This holiday season, Pillsbury Baking’s The Fun & Only Funfetti is debuting three Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Mixes including Sugar Cookie Mix with Candy Bits, Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix, and Sugar Cookie Mix with Peppermint Candy Cane Sprinkles. The limited-edition Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Mixes are available at retailers nationwide from October to December. Hometown Food Company owns the exclusive U.S. rights to the Pillsbury brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti.

“Funfetti has been inviting families to share in the joy of baking delicious treats together at home for the holidays so we are excited to be partnering with the iconic Christmas brand, The Elf on the Shelf, to launch Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Mixes,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer at Hometown Food Company. “Knowing cookie mix sales spike across November and December, as families come together to celebrate the holidays, it was only natural to combine the enchantment of everyone’s favorite mischievous Scout Elf with the taste and fun of Funfetti. These limited-edition holiday cookie mixes promise to bring a magical mix of flavors and festivity to create memorable moments for the whole family in the kitchen!”

“Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Mixes are the perfect sweet treats for the millions of families that celebrate The Elf on the Shelf tradition. We all know how much Scout Elves love cookies! And what says Christmas cheer more than festive cookies?” said Helen Bransfield, executive director, lcensing at The Lumistella Company. “We are pleased to partner bringing merry and bright moments to families this holiday season.”

The new Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Mixes are available in seasonal and baking aisles nationwide. The cookie mixes retail for $2.50 to $5.00 per 15-oz. box (makes 30-34 cookies).