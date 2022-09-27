Kellogg's Cereal and The Elf on the Shelf have teamed up to create Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal, its first-ever cereal that cools consumers' mouth as they enjoy it.

The limited-edition cereal mixes frosted star pieces and mini marshmallows, as well as a slow-release flavor ingredient that awakens the senses and tastes like taking a bite out of a fresh-made snowball.

"The Elf on the Shelf and Scout Elves have joined our families and hearts as a beloved holiday tradition, igniting creativity and sparking holiday joy for the entire season," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "With this new cooling cereal, we've dreamt up one more way families can bring the wonder of the season home, this time with a cereal that's just as delicious as it is magical."

The new "Official Cereal of the North Pole" flavor joins Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa and Sugar Cookie cereals, Jumbo Snax, and a range of branded portfolio products.

Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Snow Creme Cereal will launch exclusively at Walmart, starting in October, for a for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 12.2-ounce box. Other options include Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa Cereal ($4.99 for an 8.1-ounce box), Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal ($4.99 for an 8.1-ounce box), and Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Jumbo Snax ($7.49 for a 32-count box). Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Pop-Tarts Bites ($5.24 for a 10-count box) and Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Nutri-Grain Bites ($5.24 for a 10-count box) will also be available exclusively at Walmart.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.