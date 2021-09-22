Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$5.69

Product Snapshot: Kellogg's Cereal is teaming up with beloved holiday tradition The Elf on the Shelf to bring two of Santa's favorite treats to cereal bowls nationwide. This holiday season, kids (and adults!) can eat breakfast like Santa's little helpers with Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa Cereal, the newest "Official Cereal of the North Pole."

The festive, limited-edition cereal features cocoa-coated star pieces that intermingle with white mini marshmallows. Each spoonful evokes the rich, chocolatey taste of a mug of hot cocoa (Santa's favorite!), bringing the cozy classic directly to the breakfast bowl.

This new flavor joins the holiday lineup and complements the original collaboration, Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal. Featuring sugar-cookie-flavored red and green star pieces and mini marshmallows dusted with edible glitter, this limited-edition cereal returns to retail shelves this month.

"The Elf on the Shelf has become a beloved holiday tradition, much like decorating the tree or exchanging cookies," said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "For the third consecutive year, we're bringing the magic of the holiday season to the breakfast table so families can celebrate the holidays with their Scout Elf pals over a delicious spoonful of Hot Cocoa, Sugar Cookie, or a combination of both."

Find the new Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa Cereal exclusively at Walmart, while Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal returns to stores nationwide and online. Both limited-edition products are available while supplies last at a suggested retail price of $3.99-$5.69 for 8.1-ounce or 12.2-ounce boxes.