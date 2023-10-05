Philadelphia is marrying its signature silky smooth texture and creamy taste with award-winning bakery Milk Bar to debut its Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb. Opening a new chapter for its Bagel Bomb, this marks the first time the menu item is offered with a sweet flavor profile in a “mini-bomb” sized format.

The red velvet and Philly cream cheese flavor combination is an iconic duo fans have sought out for decades; in fact, 64% of consumers claim their affection for red velvet, one of Milk Bar’s best-selling flavors. Inspired by Philadelphia’s distinct flavor and textural profile, the two brands teamed up to bring their offerings to the masses in a first-of-its-kind innovation for both.

"One of the many special things about our product is its unique silky smooth and creamy profile that amps up the creaminess of so many foods, which you see come to life beautifully in the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb,” said Keenan White, senior brand manager, Philadelphia at Kraft Heinz Company. “As we continuously push to uncover unique and irresistible ways for fans to enjoy Philadelphia, this partnership with Milk Bar was a natural fit. We love how both brands have tapped into hallmarks of what make them beloved, while doing it in an unexpected and consumer-driven way with this limited-time offering.”

The Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb features a lightly sweetened Philly cream cheese core with chocolate, wrapped with red velvet bagel dough and served warm. Whether enjoyed as an indulgent breakfast, afternoon delight or late-night snack, the limited-edition creation is “mini bomb” sized, perfect for sharing or as a sweet treat.

“When we created the Bagel Bomb way back in 2011, we were only able to offer them in our bakeries, much to folks’ dismay," said Christina Tosi, chef and founder, Milk Bar. “Teaming up with Philadelphia felt like the truest way to roll out our first-ever nationwide bagel bomb offering: the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb. The combo of red velvet’s decadence with just the right amount of creaminess that only Philly can provide, bakes up an irresistible experience that we’re so excited to finally offer to our community nationwide.”

Beginning today, the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb is available for purchase at Milk Bar bake shops in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. and for nationwide purchase here, for a limited time. For more details on the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb and how to grab a bite, follow along on Philadelphia's Instagram at @phillycreamchs.