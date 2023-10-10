Not a trick: this Halloween, Paris Baguette is serving up the a selection of freshly baked treats. The neighborhood bakery café today unveiled its new limited-edition lineup of Halloween-themed doughnuts and cakes to help guests embrace all of the spooky vibes this October.

Freshly baked on site at each café using only the freshest and finest ingredients, the limited-time seasonal lineup's treats include:

Halloween "Scream" Donut: Paris Baguette's signature king cream doughnut gets a spooky makeover, filled with smooth cookies and cream custard, covered in cookies and cream white chocolate and topped with chocolate cookie eyes and a chocolate smile.

Spider Mochi Donut: This not-so-spooky Spider Mochi Donut is covered in cookies and cream white chocolate, topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie and drizzled with chocolate spider legs.

Chocolate Chiffon Jack-O-Lantern: This pumpkin-shaped chocolate chiffon cake is layered with Paris Baguette's soft cream, topped with a rolled hazelnut wafer "stem" and filled with a candy corn surprise inside.

Cookies & Cream Halloween "Scream" Cake: Feeling festive is easy with this vanilla sponge cake layered with cookies and cream soft cream and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, topped with ghosts, spiders, and chocolate crisp pearls.

"We are excited to offer our guests a delicious way to elevate their Halloween celebrations this year with our handcrafted Halloween bakery treats," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and head of marketing at Paris Baguette. "Halloween is all about being fun and creative, and we wanted our seasonal bakery items to match that spirit in a very visual and delicious way. Leveraging the finest and freshest ingredients on site at each bakery café, our Halloween baked goods and treats are almost as fun to look at as they are to eat."

These Halloween treats will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette October 11 through October 31. Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with the purchase of a Halloween-themed cake from October 11 through October 17.

For fans looking for additional fall flavors, Paris Baguette's fall menu is still taking the stage at bakery cafés nationwide through November 28, including items like the Turkey-Apple-Brie Baguette Sandwich, Pumpkin King Cream Donut, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and more.