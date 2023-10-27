Levain Bakery has rereleased a holiday cookie flavor and also introduced a limited-edition cookie tin and custom-made ornaments for the holidays.
The new offerings include:
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint holiday cookie flavor: Back by popular demand only for the holidays is a fan-favorite limited-edition flavor, Dark Chocolate Peppermint. The cookie has a dark and rich chocolate dough peppered with soft red and white peppermint chips. Available online November 13 and in bakeries on November 20.
- NEW: Limited Edition Holiday Cookie Tin: Levain is launching a brand new limited-edition holiday tin for their decadent cookies featuring whimsical holiday vignettes to add delight to the sweet unboxing experience. $15, excludes cost of cookies.
- NEW: Custom-Made Levain Bakery Ornaments: Also new this year, Levain will be selling custom-made felt ornaments, one featuring a hand-made felt Levain cookie inside its iconic blue bag, and a second featuring a tree atop an NYC taxi cab. Hand-embroidered in partnership with Craftspring, these add a sweet element of holiday cheer perfect for decorating trees, tablescapes, doorknobs, and more. $20 each.
- Nationwide Delivery + Subscription to Cookie Club: Consumers can share the cookie love nationwide, even if there isn’t a Levain nearby. Levain ships fresh cookies anywhere in the continental U.S. As another option, members of the the Levain Cookie Club subscription month receive an assortment of eight freshly baked cookies delivered to their door, plus perks like free shipping, 10% discounted pricing, and early access to new flavors. Click here for Cookie Club pricing.