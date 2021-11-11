Company: PepsiCo
Website: www.fritolay.com/
Introduced: November 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$8.99
Product Snapshot: With holiday festivities quickly approaching, Frito-Lay and The Quaker Oats Company are rising to the occasion with limited-edition holiday offerings that are sure to make the season merry and bright.
Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Smartfood, and Cheetos are offering limited-edition, festive takes on the favorite snacks fans know and love—perfect for holiday parties, stocking stuffers, or simply to take on-the-go throughout this special time of year.
The new products include:
Chewy Winter Holiday Minis
- Made with 100 percent whole grains and real chocolate chips Chewy Winter Holiday Minis feature multiple snowman wrapper designs in every pack! These minis are a mom-approved treat for stockings and holiday parties.
- The limited-edition minis are only available from mid-November until January 2022 at retailers nationwide for $5.19 (28-ct. box) while supplies last.
Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch
- Sweet with the crunch you enjoy, Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch puts everyone in the holiday spirit. Enjoy the classic crunch of Cap’n Crunch with fun holiday shapes.
- This limited-edition offering is now available in the cereal aisle at several retailers nationwide for $3.35 (11.7-oz. box). Christmas Crunch will also be available in a 20.5oz box for $4 at select retailers.
Smartfood Cap’n Crunch Merry Berry Popcorn Mix
- Smartfood is unveiling a festive mash bringing together your favorite ready-to-eat popcorn and cereal brand—Cap’n Crunch.
- Find it for $4.39 (6.25-oz. bag) at most retailers nationwide and for $1.99 (2-oz. single-serving bag) at select convenience stores.
Cheetos Snowflakes
- Cheetos Snowflakes bring playability to fun holiday moments with four snowflake shapes that are perfect for holiday celebrations.
- This product is only around through the end of the holiday season, so be sure to grab a bag from the chip aisle at retailers nationwide for $4.49 (7 oz. bag).
Cheetos Holiday Tins
- This festive offering includes two favorites: Cheetos Popcorn and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Popcorn. These ready-to-eat offerings bring the legendary taste of the iconic Cheetos seasoning to one of America’s snacking favorites, swapping the butter and salt for the cheesy flavor fans know and love.
- Find the tin for a limited time only on snacks.com for $8.99.