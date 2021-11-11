Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.fritolay.com/

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$8.99

Product Snapshot: With holiday festivities quickly approaching, Frito-Lay and The Quaker Oats Company are rising to the occasion with limited-edition holiday offerings that are sure to make the season merry and bright.

Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Smartfood, and Cheetos are offering limited-edition, festive takes on the favorite snacks fans know and love—perfect for holiday parties, stocking stuffers, or simply to take on-the-go throughout this special time of year.

The new products include:

Chewy Winter Holiday Minis

Made with 100 percent whole grains and real chocolate chips Chewy Winter Holiday Minis feature multiple snowman wrapper designs in every pack! These minis are a mom-approved treat for stockings and holiday parties.

The limited-edition minis are only available from mid-November until January 2022 at retailers nationwide for $5.19 (28-ct. box) while supplies last.

Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch

Sweet with the crunch you enjoy, Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch puts everyone in the holiday spirit. Enjoy the classic crunch of Cap’n Crunch with fun holiday shapes.

This limited-edition offering is now available in the cereal aisle at several retailers nationwide for $3.35 (11.7-oz. box). Christmas Crunch will also be available in a 20.5oz box for $4 at select retailers.

Smartfood Cap’n Crunch Merry Berry Popcorn Mix

Smartfood is unveiling a festive mash bringing together your favorite ready-to-eat popcorn and cereal brand—Cap’n Crunch.

Find it for $4.39 (6.25-oz. bag) at most retailers nationwide and for $1.99 (2-oz. single-serving bag) at select convenience stores.

Cheetos Snowflakes

Cheetos Snowflakes bring playability to fun holiday moments with four snowflake shapes that are perfect for holiday celebrations.

This product is only around through the end of the holiday season, so be sure to grab a bag from the chip aisle at retailers nationwide for $4.49 (7 oz. bag).

Cheetos Holiday Tins

This festive offering includes two favorites: Cheetos Popcorn and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Popcorn. These ready-to-eat offerings bring the legendary taste of the iconic Cheetos seasoning to one of America’s snacking favorites, swapping the butter and salt for the cheesy flavor fans know and love.

Find the tin for a limited time only on snacks.com for $8.99.



