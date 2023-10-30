Dawn Foods, a global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor, has announced the grand opening of the Dawn Seattle Inspiration Hub. According to the company, the space signifies the first in a series of U.S. locations created to inspire the industry and support Dawn’s customers.

Located within Dawn's Distribution Center in Fife, WA, the Inspiration Hub is another example of Dawn's commitment to providing customers with the insights, inspiration, and bakery expertise they seek to help them achieve their business goals and growth aspirations.

"The new Seattle Inspiration Hub serves as a space for bakery business owners and operators to learn, draw inspiration, and work closely with Dawn’s bakery experts to develop profitable offerings for their customers,” says John Schmitz, president, Dawn North America. “Our collaborative approach reinforces our commitment to empowering our customers and further strengthening our partnerships with them.”

The Dawn Seattle Inspiration Hub reportedly is equipped with state-of-the-art baking equipment, allowing Dawn’s bakery experts to recreate real-world bakery environments, showcase new product application ideas, spark innovation, and craft modern twists on beloved classics. Dawn experts will also use the space to help customers explore seasonal products and their diverse applications, all with a single goal: to inspire bakers and support their growth.

