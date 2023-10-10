Dawn Foods has launched a new For Goodness Cakes (FGC) chapter opening at its headquarters in Jackson, MI. FGC is a national nonprofit matching volunteer bakers with agencies to celebrate youths on their special days with a birthday cake, and Dawn is its first corporate sponsor.

Through the partnership, Dawn works with its customers and team members to develop volunteer opportunities and support cake deliveries through local FGC chapters, including the latest in its hometown. The company has been working with FGC for three years, supporting the cause in a number of ways:

Supporting existing chapters and new ones

Encouraging Dawn team members to become volunteer

Providing resources and trainings for customers and bakeries to get involved

In addition to Jackson, Dawn will help open three additional For Goodness Cakes chapters, including Kansas City, Missouri, Louisville, and Kentucky. Dawn will also serve as a sponsor for five existing chapters in Houston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Northern New Jersey, and Minneapolis.

In February 2023, more than 400 Dawn team members came together to decorate cupcakes at the For Goodness Cakes Houston chapter, which were delivered to several agencies in the local area. On October 5, Dawn held a cake decorating event at Dawn’s Innovation Studio featuring Jackson’s first “sprinkler” volunteers. Given the intent of the event was to train the volunteers, the cakes were delivered to local media and charities.

The Jackson chapter will serve agencies in Jackson and Ingham counties; it is in the preliminary stages of getting the chapter up and running. Currently, the chapter is working on recruiting volunteers, or Sprinklers, and anyone interested can sign up here. Agencies can apply through this website.