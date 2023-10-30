Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is hitting the road once again to exhibit at the Institute of Food Technologists’ (IFT) 2023–2024 Regional Section Suppliers’ Nights/Events. Spanning coast-to-coast across the United States, IFT’s Regional Sections encourage professionals steeped in the science of food to make strategic connections at a local level. These events provide the opportunity for networking and education, while allowing suppliers to debut their latest products and services supporting the science of food community.

Bell recently wrapped up its 2022–2023 roadshow, having exhibited at the Minnesota Section IFT Annual Suppliers’ Expo (October 11) and the Longhorn Section IFT Suppliers Night & Food Industry Expo (October 12). During this time, the team debuted a menu featuring citrus flavors, showcasing concepts that delivered sweet-tart tastes from varietal and specialty citrus profiles to ignite tastebuds and broaden palates.

“The Bell team is gearing up for upcoming IFT Regional Section Suppliers’ Events, and we’re excited to debut our new menu, bursting with familiar yet treasured beer, wine, spirits and hops flavors. And, best of all? You can savor the flavor without the burn,” said Casey Schallert, senior corporate chef at Bell Flavors & Fragrances.

Schallert notes, “We’re starting at homebase for the IFT organization and a city close to our global headquarters, Chicago, and will be making our way across the country, spanning Southern California to the Northeast. As consumers continue to prioritize their own health and wellness journeys, many are exploring sober-curious lifestyles. For our menu this year, we’re leaning into this concept while recognizing that alcohol flavors aren’t just reserved for beverages. We’re here to inspire our industry colleagues to take product development to the next level and explore the inclusion of these flavors in confections, snacks, and sweet treats.”

Today’s consumer seeks alcoholic beverage options that fit their lifestyle and support mood enhancement and stress reduction, whether it’s a refreshing ready-to-drink seltzer or sippable, botanically infused mocktail, says Bell. With one in four U.S. consumers looking for flavor blends in beverages and showing interest in new and unique taste profiles (Mintel, 2023), exotic, floral, and tropical flavors are winning over tastebuds. However, tried and true classics, such as whiskey sours and rich red wines, will never go out of style.

Bell offers a wide variety of alcohol inspired and complementary flavors, ranging from full-bodied bourbon to mango. Also, individual hop varietals and technologies that support an enjoyable sipping experience, such as alcohol boosters and smoothers. Alcohol flavors continue to be infused in a variety of applications that look beyond the glass, and their versatility.

Inspired by consumer trends and marketing insights, Bell will debut the following menu items featuring alcohol-based flavors at booth #105:

New York Sour Trail Mix: Featuring Bell’s Malbec Type, Bourbon and Lemon Lime Flavors

Featuring Bell’s Malbec Type, Bourbon and Lemon Lime Flavors Cocktail Gummy Worms: Featuring the following Bell flavor profiles: Tequila + Lime: Tequila Type, Peruvian Lime Type and Alcohol Booster Type Flavors Paloma: Tequila Type, Peruvian Lime Type, Alcohol Booster Type and Ruby Red Grapefruit Type Flavors Tequila Sunrise: Tequila Type, Alcohol Booster Type, Cherry and Blood Orange Flavors

Featuring the following Bell flavor profiles: Spicy Mango Mezcal Tepache Mocktail: Featuring Bell’s Pineapple (Fermented Type), Mango and Tequila (Mezcal Type) Flavors + Heat Sensate

Featuring Bell’s Pineapple (Fermented Type), Mango and Tequila (Mezcal Type) Flavors + Heat Sensate Mango IPA Popcorn: Featuring Bell’s Mango IPA Beer Type and Hop (Hallertau + Tettnang Type) Flavors

Featuring Bell’s Mango IPA Beer Type and Hop (Hallertau + Tettnang Type) Flavors Chocolate Stout Oatmeal Bar: Featuring Bell’s Chocolate, Beer (Stout Type) and Butterscotch Type Flavors

Bell’s presence at the Chicago IFT Annual Expo & Symposium will not only offer buyers and key decision makers a one-stop-shop for networking and collaboration, but the chance to engage in a multi-sensorial experience featuring alcohol flavors.