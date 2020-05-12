Bell Flavors & Fragrances announces new line of cannabis-inspired & terpene flavors and fragrances

Company: Bell Flavors & Fragrances

Website: www.bellff.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Bell Flavors & Fragrances is excited to announce its full line of cannabis-inspired and terpene flavors and fragrances. These are specifically designed to recreate the flavor and aroma of familiar terpenes, such as Linalool and Limonene, as well as well as popular cannabis strains like Blackberry Kush, Blue Dream, and Pineapple Express. This line is not derived from the cannabis plant and does not contain any active ingredients, such as CBD or THC.

Bell has also engineered technologies to supplement the application of this line of flavors and fragrances. Through Bell’s proprietary research, it was discovered that while consumers have differing opinions in regards to the taste and smell of cannabis, many still want the functional benefits that the plant provides. For this reason, Bell has developed a range of flavor maskers and enhancers to neutralize or enrich the taste and smell of cannabis, while maintaining the functional integrity of the plant.

As states throughout the United States legalize medical and recreational marijuana, the cannabis market continues to rapidly expand. According to newfronteirdata.com, the overall CBD market is expected to increase from $292M in 2016 to $2.15B in 2021. While the U.S. Cannabis market is expected to grow to $25B by 2025. The versatility of the product plays a key contributing factor in the overall growth, as there are a variety of vehicles that consumers use to ingest cannabis other than smoking. The leading alternatives amongst US & Canadian consumers are Food, Vitamins, Supplements, Cosmetics, Fragrances, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The significant growth projections are backed by the three major purchasing generations, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, all supporting the legalization of marijuana throughout the United States.

