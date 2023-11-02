Real Cookies (a gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based cookie brand in the healthy snack space) is growing its presence on grocery shelves nationwide with the addition of Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers in the organic food space. The brand’s newest product Cookie Poppers will be available in gluten-free store sets at approximately 330 stores in 23 states. Currently, Real Cookies are available for purchase at select CVS stores nationwide, regional grocery chains; and online at FreshDirect, Amazon, and RealCookiesCo.com.

“We are thrilled to be the newest healthy snack addition on the shelves at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide,” says Lauren Berger, co-founder of Real Cookies. “Our shared mission to provide consumers with quality, healthy, and natural food products that cater to dietary needs makes Sprouts a great match for our brand.”

Since being founded in 2021, Real continues to stand out in the crowded healthy snack food space as gluten and grain-free cookies that actually taste delicious. Unlike many of its competitors, Real uses a simple list of clean, non-GMO ingredients including almond and coconut flours, real fruit, decadent chocolate chips, and pure Vermont maple syrup. In addition to being gluten- and grain-free, Real Cookies are free of dairy, eggs, corn, soy, artificial sweeteners, and canola oil.

Currently Real offers two products: single-serve, two-cookie packs (SRP: $3.49) and Cookie Poppers (SRP: $7.99), which are bite-size mini cookies in a convenient 4.5 oz. pouch. Both are available in Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Lemon Blueberry.

“It is truly fulfilling to hear how our cookies are resonating with specialty grocery stores, like Sprouts, and consumers nationwide,“ says co-founder Marla Felton. “This continues to drive our mission to create intentional products that help people find the balance between the healthy, nutritious, and delicious things in life.”