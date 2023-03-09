Corso's Cookies St. Patrick's Day Decorated Cookie Box contains 16 individually wrapped sugar cookies decked in green with shamrocks, gold, and rainbows. Each cookie is two ounces and has unique character art printed on top of it. The suggested retail price for the Cookie Box is $29.99.

With a mission of “making smiles, one cookie at a time," Corso’s Cookies have been doing just that for over two decades, delighting children nationwide. What Tina Corso started in her kitchen in 2002 has now grown into one of the largest specialty cookie factories in the U.S., producing fun, colorful cookies and cookie coloring kits.

Whether parents are looking for an easy activity for their child or cookies for their next kid-friendly party, Corso’s Cookies has it all. Their cookies can be found at both regional and national retailers or through their online website, saving parents the stress and mess of baking cookies at home. Corso's vanilla sugar cookies are baked in-house with fresh ingredients in its peanut- and tree nut-free facility.

To further make an impact, Corso’s Cookies donates a portion of its proceeds to the Corso’s Kids Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting organizations and healthcare professionals that help young people cope with mental health issues.