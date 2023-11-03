This week brings a lot of Fun Friday stories to share, starting with Chips Ahoy's "Happy By Design" campaign, which champions multicultural artists.

Whether they create inside the classroom or tour a museum exhibit, teens derive an undeniable happiness from art, design, and creativity. As the brand that is Here for Happy, Chips Ahoy! wants to help design a world where all teens have the same opportunity to access multicultural art and be inspired by two top passions: art and creativity. Unfortunately, while 48% of teens identify as persons of color, only 15% of creative work in museums is made by artists of color. Because Chips Ahoy! believes representation matters, the brand unveiled Happy by Design. It is a campaign to inspire change featuring a national Augmented Reality (AR) experience. The AR provides a national platform to highlight works of art created by up-and-coming multicultural artists.

The immersive AR experience features artwork from eight aspiring multicultural artists, including teens from Boys & Girls Clubs. Anyone nationwide can view, interact and learn about the teens' artwork virtually, anytime, anywhere. Every time their art is viewed through this virtual experience Chips Ahoy! donates $1 to fund arts programming, which supports multicultural creativity.

Eggo news





Eggo and Bissell have teamed up to drop a limited-edition "Eggovac" to help simplify parents' to-do lists during the busiest time of the year.

The EggoVac uses Bissell's cleaning technology to tackle breakfast mess. The EggoVac is a modified version of the Bissell SpinWave R5, the floorcare company's most innovative robotic cleaning machine that delivers 2-in-1 handsfree vacuuming power.

"Eggo knows that, although easy and delicious, waffles and kids often lead to crumby situations. We're partnering with Bissell to introduce the EggoVac, so we can go beyond breakfast and help with the cleanups too," said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova. "We want to give parents that much-needed, extra set of hands during the holidays. With the EggoVac, we're making the chore of cleaning as easy as the click of a button, so parents can L'Eggo and let us do the crumb-collecting for you!"

Bissell is dropping the EggoVac price like it's hot (breakfast) so consumers can gift it for the holidays or get one for their families. Fans can purchase the limited-edition EggoVac exclusively on EggoVac.com for just $150 (70% off the standard Bissell SpinWave R5) while supplies last.

More Eggo news: Frontier becomes first airline to offer new Eggo Grab & Go Waffles

Eggo waffle fans can now L’Eggo at 35,000 feet. Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines, in partnership with Kellanova, is introducing the Eggo Grab & Go waffle to its Fly Bar inflight menu. Frontier is the first airline to offer the new snack.

The Eggo Grab & Go waffle is a Belgian-style waffle made with real butter and pearl sugar—pearl sugar is the magical ingredient that gives the waffle an added crunch and sweet layer around the exterior. The first-ever ready-to-eat Eggo waffle that doesn’t require a toaster or toppings is now available in the skies on Frontier Airlines.

“The Eggo Grab & Go waffle is a great choice for air travel,” said Anthony Iorio, manager of onboard retail & catering operations, Frontier Airlines. “Our customers are going to love the sweet deliciousness of the Belgian-style waffle, which is going to be a huge hit both for breakfast and as a snack at any time of day.”

“Kellanova is thrilled to bring the Eggo Grab & Go waffle to passengers of Frontier Airlines. With all the flavor baked in, the Belgian-style liege waffle creates a convenient, satisfying and mess-free snack that’s perfect for inflight eating—the ultimate on-the-go experience. This waffle delivers the same breakfast deliciousness during flight that fans of Eggo® know and love at home,” said Eliza Coteng, portfolio marketing director, frozen foods, Kellanova Away From Home.

"Doritos Silent" brings crunch-cancelling tech to PC gamers



Doritos has introduced "Doritos Silent," a groundbreaking 'crunch-cancellation' technology that lets PC gamers enjoy their favorite chips without distracting other players. Though new research shows 85% of gamers consistently choose Doritos as their snack of choice, the study also revealed a strong demand across the globe for an innovative solution that eliminates crunching sounds while gaming.

Designed in partnership with Smooth Technology, the new "crunch cancellation" technology took six months to develop and involved the technical analysis of more than 5,000 different crunch sounds. The technology silences the sound of the Doritos crunch, so gamers can eat Doritos without distracting their gaming squad. Once a consumer's mic is filtered, they'll be able to chat as normal, but no one can hear them crunch.

By expanding this new technology to all PC gamers, Doritos hopes its silence can benefit the 80% of millennials and Gen Z who classify themselves as gamers.

Doritos teased the idea of "making Doritos silent" with social media and out-of-home advertisements that featured Doritos chips in-place of noise-cancelling headphones in the UK, US, Spain, Poland, Brazil, and Portugal promising that "you won't hear it coming."

The brand-new software can be downloaded for free by heading to Doritos.co.uk/SILENT.

New York Jets visit Atlantic Health System’s Goryeb Children’s Hospital for a Ferrero North America Halloween hospital visit



On October 31, the New York Jets stopped by Atlantic Health System’s Goryeb Children’s Hospital for a Halloween-themed visit. Jets players Tim Boyle, Jermaine Johnson, DJ Reed, Malik Taylor, and Justin Hardee met with children to wish them a Happy Halloween and give them a head start on trick-or-treating with treats from Ferrero North America. Players posed for pictures, signed autographs, and shared Halloween candy that Ferrero North America provided: Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, Crunch Bars, Kinder Joy, and Tic Tac Mints with the children. Each child left with a bag of treats compliments of Ferrero North America.