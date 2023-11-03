Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn, the gourmet popcorn maker specializing in all-natural popcorn in dozens of flavors, has announced their launch into 30 Florida Whole Foods Markets stores. Poppy is partnering with KeHE, the largest North American distributor specializing in natural, organic, specialty and fresh products, to handle distribution to the Florida retailers.

Four SKUs, selected from Poppy’s everyday favorites, landed on the shelves of Whole Foods this week: Salted Caramel, Pimento Cheese, Parmesan & Black Pepper, and Poppy Mix market bags. All four are naturally gluten-free.

Salted Caramel: handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt and molasses.

Pimento Cheese: made with non-GMO cheddar and pimento.

Parmesan & Black Pepper: flavored with parmesan cheese and black pepper.

Poppy Mix: made with non-GMO White Cheddar, Salted Caramel, and spicy Jalapeño Cheddar popcorns.

With the addition of 30 Florida locations of Whole Foods, Poppy is extending its presence at the natural grocer’s stores within the South. Poppy is already carried in 46 Whole Foods locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Although Asheville is Poppy founder and CEO Ginger Frank’s adopted hometown, she grew up in Florida and is proud to add the state’s premier natural grocery stores to the brand’s growing national presence. “We’re really excited to partner with Whole Foods in Florida and throughout the South,” says Frank. “From the beginning, we’ve sought to include only the best all-natural ingredients to create our unique flavors, and our partnership with Whole Foods continues to highlight that commitment.”

As the Poppy team continues to grow their distribution, every batch is still crafted in Western North Carolina and made with all-natural ingredients, including the brand’s fresh, non-GMO popcorn.