Swedish brand Barebells is expanding its range of protein bars in the U.S. Now, another one of the Barebells Soft Bars is launching in America: Banana Caramel. According to the company, the new soft bar has an unparalleled texture, no added sugar, and 16 g of protein per serving.

Earlier this year, Barebells introduced their soft protein bars to the American market with the launch of Caramel Choco and Salted Peanut Caramel. The Soft Bar Family is now expanding, with the release of the new Barebells Soft Bar Banana Caramel flavor.

Banana Caramel is as soft as the other soft bars but with a creamy banana-flavored core, a fudgy and smooth caramel sauce, and a thick milk chocolate cover.

“The soft bars are different from any other protein bar, considering both taste and texture. Banana Caramel tastes more like a candy bar than a protein bar, but brings 16 g of protein,” says Caitlyn Johnston, marketing activation manager for Barebells. “Banana Caramel is one of our best flavors yet and already a top seller in many European countries. It is amazing how well the combination of chocolate, banana, and caramel, is tasting. If you are not a big fan of bananas yet, you will be surprised.”

The Barebells protein bars are suitable for consumption on any occasion, as a snack, treat, or dessert, according to the maker. The line of soft bars can be purchased online at barebells.com and through Amazon. The new soft bar will be made available immediately online and sold in retailers such as GNC and Vitamin Shoppe starting in January 2024. The Barebells Original Bars (with 20 grams of protein, including Cookies and Cream, Caramel Cashew, and Salty Peanut flavors, are available nationwide and were recently launched at both CVS and Walmart.