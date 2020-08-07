Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Barebells—the high-in-protein, no added sugar protein bar brand—is hitting Trader Joe’s locations nationwide. The popular Cookies & Cream and Caramel Cashew flavors can be found on store shelves this August as a part of the brand’s coast-to-coast growth initiatives and soaring demand for their delicious bars.

“We are so excited to introduce our bars to many new Trader Joe’s shoppers, and make Barebells more readily available to our existing consumers,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “We continue to receive unprecedented growth and support from consumers, retailers and distributors nationwide, and foresee many more growth opportunities in our future.”

Trader Joe’s captures several of the brand’s key markets, including Southern California and several East Coast regions, and will expand upon Barebells’ presence in the Midwest, Southeast, Pacific Northwest and more.

Formulated without palm oil, each bar delivers 20g of protein with no added sugar for a nutrient-dense protein punch that is rich in flavor. An ideal in-between-meal snack or decadent treat to satisfy the taste buds, Barebells has something for all.

Inspired by America’s classic cookie flavor, Cookies & Cream features a creamy, chocolatey taste with a soft center. Caramel Cashew delivers a similar chocolate profile and a gooey texture, comparable to a dessert. Other flavor profiles include White Chocolate Almond, Salty Peanut and the newly launched Crunchy Fudge, totaling five flavors.

Barebells can also be purchased via online retailers such as Bodybuilding.com and Amazon.com, as well as at select retailers and gyms nationwide. For more information, visit https://barebells.com/us/ or follow them on Instagram.