Lady M and Petrossian, renowned for producing the world's finest caviar, have created the Petrossian Caviar Mille Crêpes ($298), presented in a custom designed cake box complete with an exclusive caviar key and caviar spoon.

The Petrossian Caviar Mille Crêpes is a three-inch crepes cake, handcrafted from layers of delicate crêpes and caviar-infused pastry cream. This culinary marvel serves as the backdrop for the briny and fruity complexity of Petrossian's Royal Daurenki Caviar. Topped with a lemon dill gelée, adorned with fresh dill sprigs, and accompanied by a 50g tin of Petrossian's exquisite Caviar, this creation represents the epitome of a luxe culinary delight.

The treat will be available for pre-order and pick up in select Lady M Manhattan boutiques beginning today at 10 am ET and every Monday thereafter starting at 10 am ET until December 26. Consumers can pre-order on LadyM.com, reserving their delight for that specific week, with quantities being limited.