Caulipower, the maker of the #1 cauliflower crust and #1 gluten-free pizza crust in the US, first disrupted the $3.4BN breaded chicken category in 2019 with its chicken tenders and again in 2022 with a first-of-its-kind chicken nugget. Today, the brand announces the arrival of another new product to their growing portfolio, All Natural Chicken Bites, available in two varieties: Dill Flavored and Classic. Caulipower's new bites are made with all-natural chicken raised with no antibiotics and a crispy veggie-packed coating, making them gluten-free and the first cauliflower-coated chicken bites on the market.

“Caulipower's all natural chicken bites are a game changer. They are just the latest proof of our mission to meal hack our way through all of America’s favorite comfort foods. We have always promised that Caulipower's consumers would never have to choose between taste, health, and convenience,” said Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower. “The chicken bites top off our biggest year of innovation yet and the dill flavor, launched on National Pickle Day, couldn’t be more on-trend!”

The chicken bites follow fast on the heels of Caulipower's largest-ever innovation launch in October of three new pizza products: Pizza Roma, Pizza Bites, and Over the Top Pizza; plus a revamped Veggie Glow Up pizza which made its debut earlier this year.

Caulipower's All Natural Chicken Bites join the brand’s line of innovative takes on classic chicken favorites that include All Natural Chicken Tenders – the only baked (never fried) tenders in the category - and All Natural Chicken Nuggets, the only cauliflower and chickpea-coated nuggets on the market.

Caulipower's All Natural Chicken Bites can now be found nationwide at Walmart and in select Target stores, and will be available in thousands of additional stores over the coming months.