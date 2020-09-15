Company: Undercover Snacks

Website: www.undercoverchocolate.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Undercover Snacks recently announced the launch of its first official seasonal flavor, Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. This flavor spices up the season just in time for Fall and is the perfect choice for allergen families and health conscious eaters who are looking for a safe, healthy and unbelievably delicious snack option. Pumpkin spice lovers can enjoy this fall flavor for a limited time and will be available for purchase at UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon, and in participating retail locations in September.

“Pumpkin spice has always been the favorite Fall flavor and Undercover Snacks is proud to offer a healthier, more delicious way to enjoy it,” said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. “We’re excited to expand the Undercover product line and for our customers to get their pumpkin spice fix just in time for Halloween!”

Undercover Snacks’ Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice flavor features a mix of dark chocolate, crispy organic quinoa, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger. The brand’s take on this familiar taste in a lower sugar and calorie snack makes it the ideal Halloween treat for pumpkin spice fanatics. Similar to the existing six Undercover Snacks flavors, the new seasonal flavor is a healthier choice for a daily snack and all pumpkin spice cravings.

All Undercover Snacks’ products are allergy-friendly and school or trick-or-treat safe. Each treat is packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO Project verified, Rainforest Alliance Certified and are OU Kosher and Halal Certified.

Undercover Snacks are currently sold on Amazon, the company's website, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, specialty & independent food stores nationwide. For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks.