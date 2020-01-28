CAULIPOWER better-for-you chicken tenders

Company: CAULIPOWER

Website: eatcaulipower.com

Introduced: September 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-$9.99

Product Snapshot: CAULIPOWER—the makers of the #1 cauliflower pizza in the U.S.—now offers better-for-you chicken tenders made with all-natural, cage-free NAKED TRUTH whole breast chicken and a golden, crispy, veggie-forward coating that is packed with cauliflower and other gluten-free goodness. Available in Original and Spicy(ish), CAULIPOWER’s chicken tenders are the only frozen tenders that are baked, not fried.

With the lowest calories (40 percent less) & fat (85 percent less) of any frozen chicken tender, zero saturated fat, zero added sugar, no artificial ingredients, and 25% fewer carbohydrates, 15% more protein, and 26% more fiber than the entire category average, CAULIPOWER’s tenders join its suite of naturally gluten-free meal hacks that reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods and taste delicious. Plus, at just 490 for the entire 14 oz. bag, you can’t help but feel guilt-free when searching the freezer for a meal for you or the kids. (MSRP is between $8.99 to $9.99.)