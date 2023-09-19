MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, announced the Pocket Pie will become a permanent menu item at all 540+ locations system-wide. Originally launched on Pi Day (March 14) as a limited time offering, the creation will continue to be offered in three options—Italiano, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Four Cheese—each individually sized, oven-fired, and packed with authentic, artisanal flavors.

Each of the three Pocket Pies is handmade with MOD’s signature pizza dough and filled with maximum MOD portions of fresh ingredients and oven-fired until cooked, then folded. MOD’s Pocket Pies have been a hit with consumers, especially those looking for a lunch option or an easy, on-the-go meal.

The flavors include:

Italiano: A delicious white sauce base packed with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pepperoni, salami, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce.

Four Cheese: A delicious white sauce base filled with freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, asiago and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch: A delicious white sauce base filled with shredded mild-cheddar cheese, chicken, bacon, and finished with a tasty ranch drizzle.

"Our customers made their voices heard! After overwhelming demand for a craveable, on-the-go option for lunch or dinner, the clear choice was to keep the Pocket Pie on our menu—permanently,” said Scott Uehlein, VP of culinary excellence and innovation, MOD Pizza. “As we continue our focus on menu innovation, we also will explore ways to evolve this super craveable, melty-good Pocket Pie.”

The MOD Pocket Pie is available for dine-in, take-out and delivery on the MOD App, with prices ranging from $7.99–$9.56 depending on location in the U.S., and $12.99 in Canada.