Mondelēz International, through its foodservice business, has tapped its network of Brand Ambassadors—a group of notable and celebrity chefs—along with industry insights and data to identify key foodservice trends and actionable takeaways for the coming year in the U.S. From novelty to nostalgia, mocktails to shareables, and so much more, culinary eclecticism is trending in a big way, bringing ever-greater innovation and creativity to restaurant kitchens and convenience stores selections.

Here is a look at the top trends expected to impact foodservice in 2024:

Social media influences menus: From “FoodTok” fads to user-generated Instagram content, social media trends are influencing consumers’ food and beverage choices.

From “FoodTok” fads to user-generated Instagram content, social media trends are influencing consumers’ food and beverage choices. Nonalcoholic ceverages bring a new kind of buzz: A growing desire to #treatyoself with a fun drink and a Gen Z-driven penchant for low/no alcohol are just a few of the reasons there’s a growing demand for everything from mocktails to creative iced coffee concepts.

A growing desire to #treatyoself with a fun drink and a Gen Z-driven penchant for low/no alcohol are just a few of the reasons there’s a growing demand for everything from mocktails to creative iced coffee concepts. Regional cuisine brings authenticity : With the expansion of Southern cuisine in the last decade, other U.S. regional styles, flavors and dishes are following suit. Regional preparations, such as Neapolitan style, Detroit style, Kansas City style, and Alabama style, are quickly becoming mainstream.

: With the expansion of Southern cuisine in the last decade, other U.S. regional styles, flavors and dishes are following suit. Regional preparations, such as Neapolitan style, Detroit style, Kansas City style, and Alabama style, are quickly becoming mainstream. The Retro Revival lives on: The “what’s old is new again” trend isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, retro ingredients and dishes continue to be elevated and modernized in new ways, especially when it comes to dessert. From bananas Foster to baked Alaska, nostalgic desserts are being reimagined in new and exciting ways.

The “what’s old is new again” trend isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, retro ingredients and dishes continue to be elevated and modernized in new ways, especially when it comes to dessert. From bananas Foster to baked Alaska, nostalgic desserts are being reimagined in new and exciting ways. Snackification and shareables : The growth in all-day snacking post-pandemic is still going strong, with daily snacking habits now a way of life as more people replace meals with snacks. Showcasing on-the-go portable treats like pastries, muffins, cookies, and bars in a highly visible area can encourage snack sales throughout the day.

: The growth in all-day snacking post-pandemic is still going strong, with daily snacking habits now a way of life as more people replace meals with snacks. Showcasing on-the-go portable treats like pastries, muffins, cookies, and bars in a highly visible area can encourage snack sales throughout the day. LTOs are looking up: Innovation is back on the menu, and limited-time offers are once again a strategy for promoting seasonal items, incorporating trends and testing new ideas. Dessert LTOs have climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, meaning operators will need to craft the perfect limited-time offer to stand out

“Incorporating limited-time offerings is a must for helping sales in those low months or when there are no holidays. It also gives us the ability to test something out or pivot on a recipe if needed. If it’s a hit, then we can always continue doing it,” says Chef Maeve Rochford, Mondelēz Foodservice Brand Ambassador, owner of Sugar and Scribe in La Jolla, California.

Each year, Mondelēz International Foodservice identifies trends relevant to the snack and dessert industry, pulling insights from chefs and industry experts. In addition to forecasting industry trends, this year’s report also provides insights and recommendations on how to turn these trends into action to encourage consumer engagement and to stand out from the competition.

To learn more about these trends and how you can leverage them in your operation, click here. To stay up to date on trends and insights throughout the year, sign up for Snack & Desserts Solutions.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.