As the holiday season draws near, Little Caesars has announced the reintroduction of the Stuffed Crust pizza—this time, with an enhancement.

The Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza takes Little Caesars classic Stuffed Crust pizza, oozing with cheese, and tops the crust with Little Caesars signature Crazy Crust topping, a blend of garlic-infused buttery richness adorned with a sprinkle of parmesan.

So as the holiday season approaches, there's only one question: do consumers start by biting into the cheesy, stuffed crust first, or dive right into the pizza itself? The choice is up to them, with the pizza now available as of November 20 at participating locations.