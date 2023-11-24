In this Thanksgiving week's Fun Friday news, a bear broke into a car for candy—"and leaves behind poop and destruction," says catchy The Idaho Statesman headline.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos on November 20 showing the extensive damage to the car. “Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” officials said in the post.

The naughty bear broke into the car on October 15 in Littleton, Colorado.

“Is that second picture bear poo?” someone asked in the post comments. “Oh yes, it’s not fun,” officials replied.

Up, up, and away: Popchips, Food Should Taste Good team up with JetBlue



Our Home, a portfolio of better-for-you snacks with better ingredients, is taking its snacks to the skies with its partnership with JetBlue. JetBlue customers can now enjoy Popchips Sea Salt on all flights and Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips as part of JetBlue’s EatUp Café on select flights.

Popchips’ airy popped potato chip is a lighter, healthier chip option with half the fat of a traditional fried chip. Now available on all JetBlue flights, Popchips Sea Salt is now a complimentary free snack option for every customer.

“JetBlue’s commitment to offering best-in-class food and beverages pairs perfectly with Our Home's better-for-you snack brands that nourish the body with wholesome ingredients that satisfy cravings at a great value,” says Marshall Osborne, chief business officer at Our Home. “Popchips and Food Should Taste Good will further JetBlue’s commitment to shatter the stigma of airline food, one bite at a time.”

Another better-for-you snack option, Food Should Taste Good's Multigrain Tortilla Chips will be available in JetBlue’s SavorUp Boxes, their kosher, Mediterranean-inspired EatUp Box, which can be purchased for $9 on select flights.

“JetBlue is excited to welcome Popchips into our complimentary, brand-name snack portfolio to provide customers with a new gluten free and delicious onboard option," said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue. “We’re certain that our customers will enjoy the natural, delicious flavors of Popchips Sea Salt at 35,000 feet.”

Philadelphia Cream Cheese proves even Philly haters love its product



It's no secret that Philly's football team is one of the most hated sports franchises, and nobody hates them more than the fans of their rivals: New York, Dallas, and Washington, says Philadelphia Cream Cheese. This football season, Philadelphia cream cheese is showing that even Philly's biggest (football) haters show a profound love for America's favorite cream cheese.

The brand set out to speak with Philly’s biggest haters to see if they would admit their love for Philadelphia cream cheese and cheat on their team. Turns out, offering the smooth texture and creamy taste of Philadelphia was enough to get even the most loyal, Philly-hating fans to express their love for Philadelphia and go against everything they believe in and root for Philly.

Fans nationwide can get in on the betrayal too with limited-edition Philly rivals merch available exclusively on Amazon for a limited-time, and can also stay tuned to Philadelphia’s Instagram for a social media sweeps, rewarding custom merch and a year supply of Philadelphia Cream Cheese for lucky haters who publicly betray their team.