Pallini Limoncello, the best-selling limoncello sold in duty-free shops around the globe, is offering a novelty to win over those who enjoy the iconic liqueur in all versions. Just ahead of Christmas, the company has partnered with pastry purveyor Flamigni to offer a 350g and 950g Limoncello Panettone, covered with icing and filled with custard enriched with Pallini Limoncello. The partners also collaborated on Dolce Limoncello, a cake with an intense citrus flavor also filled with the refined cream, perfect to be enjoyed all year round.

Two new entries born from the partnership between two Italian companies that reportedly have in common their search for excellence in their products. Pallini is a historic Roman distillery, known for producing Italian liqueurs and distributing imported products since 1875. Flamigni is a company based in Forlì (Emilia-Romagna region), specializing in the art of confectionery since 1930.

“The collaboration with Flamigni was born to enhance the great versatility of our limoncello, which is the number one premium brand in the world to this day and entered the top 100 brands of alcohol sold in the Duty-Free channel & Travel Retail," comments Luca Pallini, export brand manager of Pallini.

"Working with a historic company like Pallini and its iconic limoncello is a challenge that we took up with great enthusiasm, explains Massimo Buli, owner of Pasticceria Flamigni. "Our collaboration came about very naturally: we specialize in creating high-quality confectionery products and we can customize any brand or product. Together with Pallini, we have created two small works of art, which will appeal to international tourists who search for innovation and high quality in “Made in Italy’ foods.”

Limoncello, in the 300g format is presented in an inviting packaging on which appears the fruit the Amalfi Coast is most known for. Its soft and totally natural dough is filled with Limoncello Pallini scented pastry cream and gets hand-decorated with sugar grains. The Panettone al Limoncello comes in two elegant 950g and 350g packages. It has a soft and fragrant dough prepared with natural ingredients and enriched with Limoncello essence custard, covered with white chocolate and crunchy lemon pralines.

Also available online on Amazon, Dolce and Panettone are already being sold in duty-free and Gourmet Stores in major international countries, from Australia to the U.S., and promise to become the ideal shopping products for those seeking the "Italian way of life” even when thousands miles away from the Belpaese.

The limoncello in the “Pallini Limoncello Spritz” cocktail and Panettone al Limoncello Pallini in the giant 10-kilogram were the center of an event on November 29, at Terminal 3 of Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport at the Pallini Terrace of the Lagardère Shop. Pallini and Buli of Flamigni greetedd tourists with a live cooking show, where the giant panettone was sliced and flavored with limoncello essences to for tasting.