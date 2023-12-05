Catalina Crunch, a brand focused on healthier snacks, has announced the launch of its Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars. These bars, currently available direct-to-consumer, encapsulate a crunchy cookie center with a filling featuring mint or raspberry flavors, covered in 55% cacao dark chocolate. With only 2g of sugar per bar, Catalina Crunch aims to deliver a low-sugar delight, allowing you to indulge in decadence without compromise.

The Raspberry Dark Chocolate Cookie Bar brings together the fruity flavor of raspberry, blended with the richness of dark chocolate. The Mint Dark Chocolate Cookie Bar combines the refreshing flavor of mint with dark chocolate.

"We're thrilled to unveil our newest creation, the Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, which represent a significant breakthrough in the healthy snacking industry," shares Krishna Kaliannan, founder and CEO of Catalina Crunch. "At Catalina Crunch, we believe that everyone should have access to delicious and nutritious snacks that support their health goals. Our Chocolate Cookie Bars embody our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional products that not only satisfy taste buds but also contribute to a balanced and healthy lifestyle."

According to the company, this latest introduction reflects Catalina Crunch's dedication to innovation within the health food industry. Following the highly successful launch of Catalina Crunch Pairings Cereal in August, the brand reportedly has continued to flourish over the past year, seeing sales growth of 20% YoY.

Consumers can purchase the new bars directly via Catalina Crunch's website for $59.00 per pack of 20 bars. Starting in 2024, the bars are slated to roll out in retailers nationwide.

