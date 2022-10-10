Catalina Crunch, Indianapolis, has added Apple Cider Donut Cereal, a limited-edition addition to its lineup of keto-friendly sandwich cookies, cereals, and crunch mixes. The flavor features 0 g sugar, 11 g plant-based protein, 9 g fiber, and 5g net carbs per serving. The cereal is suitable for breakfast, a midday meal, or a late-night treat.

“We created this offering to provide the nostalgic and comforting flavors consumers desire as the season begins to change and during the holiday season,” says Krishna Kaliannan, founder and CEO of Catalina Snacks. “Our goal has always been to provide healthy alternatives to mainstream cereals and snacks typically loaded with sugar and empty carbs, which we have been able to achieve by combining nutritional science and culinary arts. I can’t wait for consumers to kick off the holiday season with our Apple Cider Donut Cereal offering, flavors reminiscent of the coziest time of year.”

Catalina Crunch’s second limited edition flavor (following the launch of Triple Berry Blast Cereal earlier this year) is designed to provide a cleaner snacking option that is protein and fiber filled, as well as vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, and contains no sugar alcohols.

With an MSRP of $8.99, Catalina Crunch Apple Cider Donut Cereal will launch mid-October via the Catalina Crunch website, and select retailers including Sprouts Farmers Market, Save Mart, The Giant Company, and more. Catalina Crunch foods (including its keto-friendly cereals, sandwich cookies, and new line of Crunch Mixes) are available in a growing list of retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Meijer, Publix, Costco, and Amazon. Catalina Crunch snacks are available in more than 22,000 retail stores, which continues to grow.