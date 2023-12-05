Diamond of California, the century-old producer of specialty nuts, and Nature Nate’s Honey Co. (producer of 100% pure, raw, and unfiltered honey) have announced the launch of Hot Honey Snack Walnuts. The two brands have fused their expertise in walnuts and honey to create a sweet and spicy superfood snack. They are available now online and coming soon to stores nationwide over the next several weeks (SRP: $3.99/4oz. bag).

The new Hot Honey Snack Walnuts feature Diamond's California-grown walnuts, which contain protein, fiber, and ALA Omega-3. The nuts are lightly glazed with Nature Nate’s Hot Honey, 100% pure honey infused with chili peppers. Hot Honey joins Diamond’s four additional snack nut flavors including Salted Dark Chocolate, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sweet Maple, and the recently launched, Pecan Pie Snack Pecans.

“As we continue to expand our snack nut line, we are taking a thoughtful approach to new flavors and making a conscious effort to use real ingredients,” says Craig Tokusato, chief marketing officer for Diamond of California. “Nature Nate’s was a natural fit as a collaborator on this new flavor because similar to Diamond, they are a category leader that sets the standard with the quality of their products. We are excited to fuse our two specialty products, walnuts, and hot honey, into a superfood snack that is sure to add a kick to snack time.”

“Nate’s Hot Honey is made with pure honey and infused with just the right amount of spice. Adding our award-winning product to Diamond’s premium walnuts was a fun and authentic collaboration,” says Nathan Sheets, president and CEO of Nate’s. “We are proud to team up with Diamond of California to deliver this innovative and delicious snack that stays true to our mission to provide families with more ways to enjoy the benefits of pure honey every day.”

Hot Honey Snack Walnuts are now available online via shop.diamondnuts.com and coming soon to major retailers like Albertsons, ShopRite, and Amazon, replacing a previous Hot Honey recipe sold in yellow packaging.

