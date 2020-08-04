Company: Diamond of California

Website: www.diamondnuts.com

Date Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Diamond of California, the century-old producer of “Made for Homemade” specialty nuts, has announced the launch of its newest innovation, ready-to-eat Snack Walnuts. Available now in-stores nationwide, Diamond of California Snack Walnuts are a satisfying superfood snack that respects the goodness of walnuts. Each walnut is naturally processed to remove bitterness, roasted, simply seasoned, and packaged in a ready-to-eat resealable pouch, for a nutritious, delicious, and affordable (SRP $3.99/4oz bag) on-the-go snack. The eight “Made for Snacking” walnut flavors were inspired by modern kitchen pantry items and carefully crafted using only real and non-GMO ingredients that limit sugar and sodium and complement the natural flavor profile of walnuts. Available flavors: Hot Honey, Himalayan Pink Salt, Teriyaki & Wasabi, Salted Dark Chocolate, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Chile Lime, Cinnamon Churro, and Sweet Maple (unique to Walmart flavor).

“Diamond of California has been a trusted provider of specialty nut products for at-home bakers and cooks for the last century, but over the years we have learned that our nuts are also being consumed as snacks on their own,” said Craig Tokusato, CMO of Diamond of California®. “This inspired and challenged us to open our own recipe books and provide better for you ready-to-eat snacks compared to many of today’s alternatives, which often take nutritious nuts but load them up with sodium, processed sugars, and unrecognizable ingredients.”

In an effort to offer a wholesome snack, Diamond of California decided to rethink snack nuts from the ground up. While leading brands mostly feature almonds, pistachios, and peanuts, Diamond of California opted for their California-grown walnuts, rich in protein, fiber, antioxidants, and Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) Omega-3. Walnuts have been researched for their potential role in a variety of health outcomes, including cognitive function, heart health, cancer, diabetes, weight, gut health and reproductive health (California Walnut Commission, 2020). With a nutrient-dense base, Diamond of California® then focused on perfecting their production process and flavors. Walnuts are known for their rich and buttery taste but also for their bitter notes, so Diamond of California® pioneered a natural process that eliminates naturally-occurring surface oils and tannins that contribute to the bitterness. After the walnuts are processed, they are roasted or glazed with real kitchen pantry ingredients, using real spices, seasonings, and sugar alternatives like coconut palm sugar. This roasting and glazing step also helps to bring out the nutty flavor notes and enhances the naturally crisp texture of the walnuts. The walnuts are then cooled and packaged in a ready-to-eat resealable bag, to be enjoyed on their own as snacks on a road trip, at work, or for a day at the park, and as ingredients in homemade creations such as salads or charcuterie boards.

Diamond of California Snack Walnuts are now available nationwide at select locations of major retailers like Walmart, Save Mart, Lucky California, Cub, and Bartell Drug. Kroger, Lidl, Hannaford, Big Y, and HyVee as well as Amazon will begin rolling out in August. More retailers, including Shaw’s will be added going into the holiday season.

To learn more about Snack Walnuts or for more information on Diamond of California® visit their website (https://www.diamondnuts.com) or follow along @DiamondNuts on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.