Wixon has announced the newest division to its team, Mitch Madsen. He joins the company’s Protein Division as an account manager. With nearly 30 years of experience in B2B food ingredient sales, Madsen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Wixon. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing customer sales in the domestic market, ensuring continued success for the Protein Division.

Madsen will report to Ron Ratz, senior vice president, who says, “We are delighted to welcome Mitch to Wixon. His experience and proven track record in food ingredient sales make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident Mitch will play a key role in adding value to our customers.”

As Wixon continues to expand its team, Madsen’s hiring reportedly aligns with the company’s corporate growth strategy. His dedication, industry knowledge, and passion for excellence make him an excellent fit for the dynamic and innovative culture at Wixon.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Madsen has a passion for the outdoors. Boating and golfing top his list of favorite activities, reflecting his love for adventure and recreation. Madsen is also actively involved in HopeKids Minnesota, a local children’s charity. According to the company, his commitment to community engagement and philanthropy aligns with Wixon’s values, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.