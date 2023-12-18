For the first time ever, Goldfish is teaming up with Sanrio to spread smiles and happiness with a new limited-edition snack: Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams. Inspired by Hello Kitty’s favorite treat, the partnership comes just in time to celebrate Hello Kitty’s milestone 50th anniversary.

Starting this month, Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams will be offered for a limited time in retailers nationwide for $3.69 per 6.1-oz. bag. Fans can also visit shop.goldfishsmiles.com to get their hands on the seasonal treat while supplies last.

The new strawberry shortcake-flavored snack comes in classic Goldfish and Hello Kitty shapes, boasting notes of vanilla and a hint of sweetness in each bite.

Goldfish also announced the return of its fan-favorite Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers, hitting shelves in early January as a permanent addition to the Goldfish line-up. This snack features the classic hot sauce, including notes of vinegar and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers.

