Company: Campbell Snacks, Dunkin'

Website: pepperidgefarm.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.39

Product Snapshot: Goldfish is partnering for the first time with Dunkin' to bring fans limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

The limited-time flavor will be available starting September 1 wherever Goldfish are sold, for a suggested retail price of $3.39 per 6.6-oz. bag. Plus, beginning on August 18 at 12pm ET, Goldfish and Dunkin' are giving fans an early access opportunity to purchase these grahams by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through GoldfishSmiles on TikTok before the seasonal product starts officially rolling out in stores this September.

With notes of pumpkin, doughnut glaze, and warm spices—including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg—Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams give fans another way to celebrate a season that pumpkin spice enthusiasts look forward to all year. These limited-edition grahams are the latest in an line of Goldfish limited-time product offerings that has included Frank's RedHot Crackers, OLD BAY Seasoned crackers, and Jalapeno Popper.

"We continue to take Goldfish to the next level with new, delicious, and unexpected partnerships. The new Limited-Edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Graham crackers bring together two fun and iconic brands to give pumpkin spice lovers a new way to experience the sweet side of their favorite snack," said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks. "This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best."

"Together with Goldfish, we're bringing fans a new snack to reach for during one of the most popular seasons of the year: pumpkin spice season," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin'. "Limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams embody everything we love about this special time, from the warm pumpkin spices you find in our latte or notes of our classic doughnut glaze in our baked goods. We're confident this will be a real treat for all the pumpkin spice aficionados out there."