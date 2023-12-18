Following a series of partnerships with grocery store brands across the country, Wow Bao (a growing Asian fast-causal restaurant brand in North America and largest dumpling house in the U.S.) has announced further expansion of its CPG line with the addition of Giant Eagle to its grocery partners. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain will carry two flavors of Wow Bao’s signature four-pack of bao in 84 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland.

The partnership brings Wow Bao’s grocery store freezer presence to more than 5,000 retailers in the continental U.S., expanding from just 350 stores at the beginning of 2023.

“The addition of Giant Eagle to our portfolio of grocers is a tremendous finish to our year,” says Geoff Alexander, president and CEO of Wow Bao. “Our goal has always been to bring extraordinary food to our guests and with the significant expansion of our CPG line, our fan base can now enjoy our product in the comfort of their kitchen no matter where they live.”

Giant Eagle stores will launch with two bao flavors including Teriyaki Chicken Bao and Cheeseburger Bao.