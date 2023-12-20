Sugar Bowl Bakery has unveiled its latest baked creation: Cranberry Orange White Chocolate bites.

Known for its palmiers and madeleines, the bakery reportedly is exploring new horizons in taste, with the goal of creating a new taste experience that consumers will enjoy.

The Cranberry Orange White Chocolate bites are suitable for breakfast, an on-the-go snack, or dessert. According to the producer, the bite-sized goods are infused with a zesty tang that is complemented by the tartness of cranberries and finished with the sweet flavors of white chocolate. The Cranberry Orange White Chocolate bites will be available at select Costco retailers nationwide for $9.99 a box.

