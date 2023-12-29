In this week's Fun Friday, where many of us are on break enjoying the holiday season, we bring to you: snack- and bakery-themed merchandise.

First up is possibly the cutest one on this list: the "Amuseable Pretzel," $24.00 at FAO Schwarz.

"Freckly, friendly and fresh from the bakery, Amuseable Pretzel is knotty but nice! This squishy silly is golden brown, with cocoa cord boots and stitchy salt speckles! Huggy and hearty—a brilliant breakfast buddy!" exclaims the website.

Coddies bread loafers

For those who like to "loaf" around or who want the perfect gift to tell someone you “loaf” them this Christmas, Coddies.com offers these Bread Loafers, with puns galore:

"Stop wearing crumby shoes and go against the grain with Coddies Loafers. The perfect shoes that both keep your feet nice and toasty and are virtually indistinguishable from two hot, fresh baker’s loaves. Forget dry turkey sandwiches, sandwich your feet between slices of pure joy in bread slippers that will never go stale. Ideal for loaf-ing around the house, these are the upper crust of comfort and elegance," the site jokingly boasts.

The loafers retail for $24.99 and come in a "one size fits all" scenario, saying it fits sizes 8–11 for men's and 10–13 women's. It also has a 4–7.5 men's/sizes 6–9.5 women's option but that size is sold out at the time of this writing.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos boxer briefs

From OddSoxOfficial.com, these Flamin' Hot Cheetos boxer briefs, a bargain at $19.99, "came straight from the chips aisle," according to the website.

"Shop our officially licensed collection of Frito Lay boxer briefs featuring these orange, red and yellow Flamin' Hot Cheetos chips underwear. Each pair of briefs is designed with a high-quality fabric blend that keeps you dry while preventing orders with a flexible waistband. Complete with a 3D no-fly pouch and all over stretch that provides support and freedom and movement," the website says.

"Donut Touch My Lunch Bag"

PerpetualKid.com, whose tagline is "Entertain your inner child," offers a "Donut Touch My Lunch Bag," a doughnut-shaped lunch bag, for $19.99. Unfortunately, the item is currently out of stock.

"There's no need to sugar coat it, our Frosted Donut Lunch Tote is as sweet as it gets!" the site teases.

"The 'holey' grail of lunch pails, this pink glazed beauty with colorful sprinkles will leave the cool kids begging for you to sit at their table. They'll be so jelly, as you shoot them a 'donut touch my food' glaze," the website jokes.

The EVA-lined doughnut-shaped tote is hard-walled and insulated, and has a wide opening for easy packing/unpacking.

"The handle and stitching ooze quality, so it will survive the work or school week with ease. Even better, it tote'ally unzips wiiiide open—no struggling to pack and unpack large containers or ice packs," the site adds.