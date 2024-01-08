GoodSAM Foods, a B-Corp Certified healthy food brand with a commitment to sustainability and regenerative agriculture, announced the availability of its entire line of nuts at Whole Foods Markets nationwide. All of GoodSAM’s nut products give back to the communities they are harvested in and to the farmers who grow them, helping empower people and create a more transparent supply network.

GoodSAM’s line of nuts includes macadamias (raw & roasted/salted), pecans, brazil nuts, and walnuts. The nuts in GoodSAM’s portfolio of snack products include top-sellers like the raw and unsalted brazil nuts sourced from the Peruvian native Amazon rainforest; organic raw pecan halves sourced from small producers in the largest pecan growing region in Chihuahua, Mexico; and raw walnuts sourced directly from farmers who practice regenerative farming techniques while preserving natural resources in northern California.

“The entire GoodSAM team has long been fueled by a drive to create a more sustainable, more regenerative, healthier foodscape for everyone and we are excited to see our products on the shelves of markets who share in our vision for the future,” said GoodSAM Founder & CEO Heather K. Terry. “Strategic partnerships with global retailers like Whole Foods allow our brand to reach new customers and help us propel forward our mission of farmer-focused, regeneratively created snacks that are most beneficial to consumers and the entire supply network.”

GoodSAM’s products are available on GoodSAMFoods.com, Amazon, Thrive Market, and select retailers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon, and Fresh Thyme, and include various chocolate bars, chocolate chips, nuts, coffee, candy-coated nuts, and more. All products in the GoodSAM line are direct trade, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and are grown using regenerative farming techniques and preserving indigenous and smallholder farmer wisdom.