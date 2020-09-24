Company: Soozy's Grain Free

Product Snapshot: Soozy’s Grain-Free has officially announced the availability of its bread and bagel product lines. Skipping the questionable ingredients found in many traditional bakery products, all products feature the company’s special grain-free flour blend, comprised of nutrient-rich ingredients. Both product lines are available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in the gluten-free frozen section. The company’s new line of breads and bagels expands upon its current portfolio which also includes muffins and donuts, which are sold in the frozen aisle, and grain-free, plant-based cookies, which are shelf stable.

Grain-Free Bread: Soozy's grain-free and keto-friendly half loaves are available in two flavors: Original Sandwich Bread and Superseed Bread. Each light and fluffy slice has less than 8g of net carbs per serving, and is packed with powerhouse ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour, and avocado oil.

Grain-Free Bagels: Soozy's Original Bagels are plant-based, egg-free, and dairy-free. Filled with nourishing ingredients like almond flour, cassava and flax, the light and chewy grain-free bagels are the new, family-friendly bakery favorite.

“When thinking about creating grain-free bread and bagels, it was important to us to ensure that the taste and texture was just as delicious (if not more so) than a traditional loaf of bread,” says Mason Sexton, CEO and co-founder of Soozy's Grain-Free. “All too often, health-conscious consumers are forced to choose between taste, texture, and nutrition. It's so challenging to find a product that has it all. We spent endless hours in the kitchen tweaking and refining our recipes, so that we could achieve the light and fluffy texture we all know and love. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to bring our vision for this product line to life."

"It's important that Soozy's never compromises our high standard for ingredients," says Mason. "It's easy to use cheap fillers like xanthan gum, preservatives, and sugar alcohols when producing baked goods for the sake of profits, but we leave all of those additives out. We are committed to keeping the nutritional profile of every Soozy's product as simple, clean and nutrient-dense as possible."

All of Soozy’s Grain-Free products are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Glyphosate Residue-Free and made without sugar alcohols, gums and stabilizers.

Soozy's Grain-Free bread and bagels are available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, in the gluten-free frozen bread aisle. Their Original Sandwich Bread and Superseed Bread (11.1oz) are sold in half loaves for $5.99 (MSRP). Their Original Bagels (14.1oz) are sold in a 5-count bag and retail for $8.99 (MSRP).