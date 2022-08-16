GoodSam Foods has announced multiple new hires including Kari Janapareddi as director of sales, Sara Galeano as director of sustainability, and Ryan Siwinski as director of U.S. operations.

Additionally, the company is pleased to have Marcia Bell in the role of chief operating officer starting in March 2023 after nearly a year as a consultant.

“Taking on this role allows me to work with an incredible team, developing responsibly-sourced, sustainable supply chains in a direct-trade system that will contribute to supporting our planet," says Bell. "Our commitment to these choices will have a deep and lasting impact in the beautiful communities that have opened not only their farms to us, but their hearts as well.”

The announcements mark the brand’s continued global growth and team expansion around the world. In addition to leadership expansion, GoodSam announced another international new hire. Louise Kibugi will serve as executive coordinator, stationed in Nairobi, Kenya, effective immediately. Each member of the GoodSam team contributes to the overall mission of being good for the planet and creating sustainable impact in the food industry.

“There is nothing more exciting as a founder and entrepreneur than watching your team grow as the company grows. My vision for this company is extensive and will take a seasoned, forward-thinking and diverse team to accomplish it,” says GoodSam Founder & CEO Heather K. Terry. “Fundamentally upending the food system as we know it, investing and driving growth in regenerative agriculture will take massive alignment, action, and an unrelenting commitment to sustainability and farmers. I believe we are shaping the team at GoodSam Foods to take that challenge head-on.”

The new additions to the GoodSam team include:

Kari Janapareddi (director of sales, USA) : Kari joins GoodSam with over 12 years of CPG experience, including seven years working in the chocolate category at Taza Chocolate out of Boston. She has lived in Boston, Austin, and San Francisco and formed relationships with several stellar broker, distributor, and retailer partners. Most recently she was the national sales manager at NuttZo where she helped expand the company's footprint into key natural, conventional, and mass market accounts.

: Kari joins GoodSam with over 12 years of CPG experience, including seven years working in the chocolate category at Taza Chocolate out of Boston. She has lived in Boston, Austin, and San Francisco and formed relationships with several stellar broker, distributor, and retailer partners. Most recently she was the national sales manager at NuttZo where she helped expand the company's footprint into key natural, conventional, and mass market accounts. Sara Galeano (director of sustainability, Colombia) : A communicator by profession, Galeano decided to change careers to follow her passion for making the world a better place. She has more than four years of experience dedicated to building and strengthening sustainable organizations with significant social, environmental, and economic impact. She has also worked to improve the living conditions of rural communities in Colombia, with more than 30 agricultural associations in 12 regions of the country, from the private sector and an NGO. With a history of leading the funding of resources and participating in building environmental, entrepreneurship, education, art, and cultural projects with rural communities in her native country, Galeano hopes to create a greater impact by creating lasting solutions with GoodSam.

: A communicator by profession, Galeano decided to change careers to follow her passion for making the world a better place. She has more than four years of experience dedicated to building and strengthening sustainable organizations with significant social, environmental, and economic impact. She has also worked to improve the living conditions of rural communities in Colombia, with more than 30 agricultural associations in 12 regions of the country, from the private sector and an NGO. With a history of leading the funding of resources and participating in building environmental, entrepreneurship, education, art, and cultural projects with rural communities in her native country, Galeano hopes to create a greater impact by creating lasting solutions with GoodSam. Ryan Siwinski (director of U.S. operations, USA): Ryan holds a B.S. in Operations & Supply Chain Management from Drexel University in Philadelphia. After college, Ryan navigated down a path of various food and agriculture experiences to fully understand the industry from the ground up. He began by launching a small-scale meal prep startup at Drexel University followed by an abundance of agriculture experiences as a farmer, livestock consultant, and regenerative agriculture advocate. His on-farm experience at Tussock Sedge Farm, White Oak Pastures, and Rodale Institute has helped him gain extensive knowledge in all aspects of regenerative agriculture systems. Ryan's career goals are to fully engage in building and managing supply chains that contribute to producing high-quality food with a major emphasis on positive ecological outcomes.

Ryan holds a B.S. in Operations & Supply Chain Management from Drexel University in Philadelphia. After college, Ryan navigated down a path of various food and agriculture experiences to fully understand the industry from the ground up. He began by launching a small-scale meal prep startup at Drexel University followed by an abundance of agriculture experiences as a farmer, livestock consultant, and regenerative agriculture advocate. His on-farm experience at Tussock Sedge Farm, White Oak Pastures, and Rodale Institute has helped him gain extensive knowledge in all aspects of regenerative agriculture systems. Ryan's career goals are to fully engage in building and managing supply chains that contribute to producing high-quality food with a major emphasis on positive ecological outcomes. Marcia Bell (chief operations officer): Marcia brings over 20 years of operations & logistics leadership expertise. She has far-reaching experience in operations, as evidenced by program development, streamlining operating efficiencies, and developing teams through senior leadership roles in CPG companies in the natural products industry. Before joining GoodSam, Bell spent several years as director of operations for NibMor Chocolate and, most recently, for Eco-Kids in Portland, Maine. Marcia is dedicated to supporting the CEO, her vision, and initiatives across the organization. She is honored to have the opportunity to work with a devoted team committed to igniting positive worldwide impact.

GoodSam believes in three things: food that’s good for you, good for farmers and good for the planet. To learn more about the GoodSam Foods team and shop products, visit goodsamfoods.com or follow on Instagram at @GoodSamFoods.