MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC has announced Beth Scott has joined the company as chief executive officer and a member of the board. Scott Svenson, who co-founded MOD in 2008 with his wife Ally and has led the business for the past 15 years, will assume the role of executive chairperson. In his new role, Scott Svenson will remain fully committed to MOD with a focus on supporting Beth Scott and the leadership team, while also leading the board.

Beth Scott comes to MOD as a people-first, visionary leader with over two decades of experience driving growth and improved customer experiences at leading restaurant and hospitality brands. Most recently, she served as chief restaurant officer at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a half-billion-dollar revenue business where she oversaw operations and development teams. Scott previously spent four years at Bloomin’ Brands, as president of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. In the hospitality sector, as vice president at Hilton Hotels, she led the food and beverage strategy across their luxury and full-service hotel brands, and with Disney Parks & Resorts, she led food and beverage experience planning and integration as a global vice president.

“When Ally and I founded MOD, we knew we would eventually transition out of the daily operations of the business to focus on those things we are most passionate about – our purpose of serving people, time in stores with the Squad and the future of MOD,” said Scott Svenson. “After an extensive search, Ally, I, and the entire board were deeply impressed by Beth’s track record and inspired by her commitment to operational excellence, world-class customer service and upholding the values that have always embodied the spirit of MOD. Beth is the perfect person to lead MOD in its next chapter, and she has all that it takes to ensure MOD fulfills on its enormous potential.”

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to join MOD, a powerful brand that is known for its enlightened approach to doing business and is celebrated for the impact it has made on the people and the communities it serves,” said Beth Scott, chief executive officer, MOD Pizza. “I look forward to working with Scott, Ally and the entire team to build upon the remarkable legacy they have forged, while maximizing our impact and driving the business forward.”

Scott will be based at MOD’s Support Center in Bellevue, WA.