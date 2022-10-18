Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI) has announced that Michael Todd has joined the company as chief executive officer. As CEO, Todd will lead HFI’s focus on sustainably sourced on-trend ingredients, bringing innovation to customers.

Todd brings extensive industry experience from previously held executive positions at SunOpta, ADM, and most recently as CEO of Nutriati. His visionary leadership will advance HFI’s mission, with a focus on sustainability and regenerative agriculture while providing functional, value-added solutions.

“I am honored to join the Healthy Food Ingredients team and to drive the next stage of evolution at HFI. The company has built an incredibly strong core business and we will leverage the platform for growth,” commented Todd.

Brad Hennrich, HFI’s former president and CEO, continues to play an active role within the company as an advisor to the CEO and senior management and member on HFI’s board of directors. In addition, Hennrich will cultivate long-term customer and supplier partnerships. “With HFI’s strong financial performance and outlook, we are excited to have Michael’s leadership and expertise," noted Hennrich.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael with his established background in specialty ingredients, clear sense of mission and shared core values,” said Jim Shorin, co-chairman of HFI’s board of directors. “He will lead HFI in a robust growth trajectory and continue HFI’s resolute commitment to the ingredients industry.”