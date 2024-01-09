The Killer Brownie Co. has announced that its gourmet Kitchen Sink brownies are now available with individual packaging, designed for distribution to grocery, convenience stores, food service, restaurants and more. The Kitchen Sink brownie consists of a base mixed with rainbow sprinkles, on top of a fudgy brownie decked with M&M's and mini chocolate chips.

“We are thrilled to now offer our best-selling Kitchen Sink brownies with individually-wrapped packaging, ideal for sale by grocery stores, c-stores, restaurants and more, helping them to meet the booming consumer demand for high quality, unique grab-and-go treats,” says Chimene Mayne Ross, president and chief customer officer, Killer Brownie Co. “Now even more fans across the U.S. will be able to enjoy a Killer Brownie as the dessert of choice, thanks to this new offering.”

This new Killer Brownie Kitchen Sink wholesale distribution package includes 44 pieces in a case with brownies that are fully baked and frozen, ready for quick thawing and selling.

According to recent studies, packaged snacks are a high impulse items for consumers, and 63% are willing to pay more for food and beverage items with recognizable ingredients.