A new year means a new Pizookie at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. BJ’s has turned America’s favorite treat into a dessert with the new Cinnamon Roll Pizookie, available now at all locations. While BJ’s fans have been longing for the return of the Monkey Bread Pizookie, the BJ’s culinary team has dreamed up an even more exciting cinnamon flavored creation to satisfy their cravings.

The Cinnamon Roll Pizookie is made with four freshly baked cinnamon rolls coated in homemade cream cheese icing, piled high with rich vanilla bean ice cream, and drizzled with a hot caramel sauce.

“We're thrilled to announce the launch of our latest culinary innovation, the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie. This new Pizookie masterfully mixes the comforting essence of a classic cinnamon roll with our renowned Pizookie,” said Putnam Shin, chief growth and innovation Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. “We always strive to create new ways for our guests to enjoy the world-famous Pizookie and are dedicated to up leveling our Pizookie innovation, as we strive to make the familiar brewhouse fabulous."

The new Cinnamon Roll Pizookie is now available for a limited time at all locations. All of BJ’s eight Pizookie flavors, including the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie, are available for just $5 on Pizookie Tuesdays for dine in, takeout, or delivery.