General Mills reports that due to the popularity of King Size Chex Mix Bars, its General Mills Convenience division is adding a new flavor, Double Chocolate, to its lineup of treat bars at convenience stores.

Made with Chex cereal, pretzels and chocolate chips, the new bars are intended meet consumer demand for an indulgent snack that satisfies both their sweet tooth and salty cravings. The larger-size bars, exclusive to convenience stores, are also available in Peanut Butter Chocolate.

The bars are offered in a 2.2-ounce size, with an SRP of $2.09. The product will be available at convenience stores nationwide starting this month.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.