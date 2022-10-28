General Mills will be introducing King Size Chex Mix Bars for convenience stores, arriving in March 2023. The bars feature a sweet foundation with sweet and salty mix-ins like Chex cereal, cookie pieces, pretzels, and peanut butter chips.

Available in two flavors, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate, these are the same bars available in grocery stores but now in a larger king-size format. Each 2.2-oz. bar will retail for $2.09.

“Our research shows consumers are seeking a larger bar size than what is sold in retail,” said Nick de Leon, associate brand manager for c-store at General Mills. “The new King Size Chex Mix Bars give consumers the bigger size they are looking for and gives retailers something new and different to bring some excitement to their treat bar shelf.”

