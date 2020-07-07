General Mills Convenience adds another robust flavor to Chex Mix MAX'D line-up

Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.89

Product Snapshot: General Mills Convenience has announced that Chex Mix MAX’D is now available in three unique flavors with the addition of: Jalapeno Chili. The salty snack includes the Chex Mix texture variety that consumers know and love along with heavily-coated Chex pieces for intense flavor.

Jalapeno Chili includes chili lime Chex pieces with a spicy mix of pretzels, mini breadsticks and crispy crackers. The new flavor joins two other varieties of Chex Mix MAX’D, Spicy Dill and Buffalo Ranch, and offers c-store retailers a unique item to shock consumer’s senses through both texture and flavor intensity.